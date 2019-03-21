3 'Dublin vs Cork' ties in opening round of FAI Cup qualifiers

THERE WILL BE three Dublin vs Cork clashes in the opening round of the FAI Cup qualifiers following yesterday’s draw in Abbotstown.

Glebe North of the Leinster Senior League will entertain Midleton, Newtown Rangers host Avondale United, and UCC are at home to Malahide United.

Limerick’s Aisling Annacotty – one of four junior clubs entering at this stage of the competition, compared to 16 intermediate – are faced with a match away to Lucan United.

St. Michael’s host Regional United in an all-junior affair, while Home Farm face a trip to Donegal to take on Glengad United.

Elsewhere, Maynooth University College – who played Cork City at Turner’s Cross in last season’s FAI Cup – begin at home to Rockmount, with St. Mochta’s hosting Collinstown in the other tie.

Cobh Wanderers, Crumlin United, Letterkenny Rovers, Killester Donnycarney each receive a bye to the second round qualifiers

All ties are to be played on the week ending Sunday, April 21.

Former Ireland international Keith Fahey and FAI vice-president Noel Fitzroy performed the draw.

FAI Cup first qualifying round

Glebe North vs Midleton

Lucan United vs Aisling Annacotty

St. Michael’s vs Regional United

Newtown Rangers vs Avondale United

Glengad United vs Home Farm

UCC vs Malahide United

Maynooth University Town vs Rockmount

St. Mochta’s vs Collinstown

Byes: Cobh Wanderers, Crumlin United, Letterkenny Rovers, Killester Donnycarney

