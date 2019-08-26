This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster Senior League outfit Crumlin draw Bohs in FAI Cup quarter-finals

By Ryan Bailey Monday 26 Aug 2019, 9:03 AM
Bohs needed penalties to get past Longford last Friday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER SENIOR LEAGUE side Crumlin United have been handed a home draw against Bohemians in the FAI Cup quarter-finals, as the 2019 competition reaches the business end of proceedings.

Crumlin defeated Malahide United and Lucan United in the first and second rounds respectively to advance to the last eight, and their reward is a standout tie against Keith Long’s Bohs.

Holders Dundalk will continue the defence of their title at the RSC after being paired with Waterford RC, while Sligo Rovers will host UCD in the other all Premier Division clash.

Bottom-of-the-table UCD stunned St Pat’s in the second round on Friday night and the Students will be hoping to continue their cup run during an otherwise difficult season when they face the 2013 winners at the Showgrounds.

Finally, Galway United’s reward for dumping last year’s runners-up Cork City out at the second round stage is another home draw against Shamrock Rovers, who are chasing their first FAI Cup since 1987.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw: 

  • Galway United v Shamrock Rovers
  • Sligo Rovers v UCD
  • Waterford v Dundalk 
  • Crumlin United v Bohemians

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

