Here's the draw for the FAI Cup quarter-finals

THE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW for the 2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup has been made.

St Patrick’s Athletic, who knocked reigning champions Derry City out on penalties on Sunday, will travel to Finn Harps in the last eight. Pat’s are the most recent winners left in the competition after their 2021 success.

Drogheda United versus Bohemians is the sole all-Premier Division tie; with Galway United hosting Dundalk and Cork City entertaining Wexford. A trip to First Division champions elect Galway will certainly test the Lilywhites.

The games are due to be played on the weekend ending 17 September, with this afternoon’s draw conducted at FAI HQ, Abbotstown.

2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Quarter-Finals

Drogheda United v Bohemians

Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic

Galway United v Dundalk

Cork City v Wexford