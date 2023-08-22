Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Who will lift the FAI Cup?
# Out Of The Hat
Here's the draw for the FAI Cup quarter-finals
The games are due to be played on the weekend ending 17 September.
22 minutes ago

THE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW for the 2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup has been made.

St Patrick’s Athletic, who knocked reigning champions Derry City out on penalties on Sunday, will travel to Finn Harps in the last eight. Pat’s are the most recent winners left in the competition after their 2021 success.

Drogheda United versus Bohemians is the sole all-Premier Division tie; with Galway United hosting Dundalk and Cork City entertaining Wexford. A trip to First Division champions elect Galway will certainly test the Lilywhites.

The games are due to be played on the weekend ending 17 September, with this afternoon’s draw conducted at FAI HQ, Abbotstown. 

2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Quarter-Finals

  • Drogheda United v Bohemians
  • Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic
  • Galway United v Dundalk
  • Cork City v Wexford

