Drogheda overcome Sligo Rovers as UCD advance after five-goal thriller

DROGHEDA UNITED BOOKED their place in the second round of the FAI Cup while there were also wins for Finn Harps, UCD, Wexford and Kerry in their respective first-round ties.

Second-half goals from Adam Foley and Ryan Brennan secured victory for Drogheda United in their meeting with Sligo Rovers. Rovers held the half-time lead after Max Mata converted a 40th minute penalty for a foul on Stefan Radosavljevic.

Foley equalised just before the hour mark, finishing the ball to the net from a rebounded effort after his first attempt was saved by Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas. Brennan then added the winner from the penalty spot following a clash between Danny Lafferty and Kyle Robinson which resulted in Lafferty being sent off.

Max Hutchinson scored the only goal of the game as Finn Harps edged out Killbarrack to book their place in the second round of the competition.

UCD came out on top in a five-goal thriller against Cobh Ramblers. Dale Holland put the Cork outfit ahead after 16 minutes before Jack Keaney levelled for UCD eight minutes later. The sides were still locked at 1-1 by half-time with UCD edging ahead in the 49th minute after an own-goal from Wilson Waweru, and by 62 minutes, they were 3-1 in front after Danny Norris found the target.

Dean Larkin hit one back for Cobh Ramblers but they couldn’t find the equaliser as UCD advanced.

An Ethan Boyle penalty and further goals from Aaron Doran and Eoin Kenny sealed a 3-0 win for Wexford over Avondale United.

A second-half brace from Ryan Kelliher clinched victory for Kerry against Ringmahon Rangers.

FAI Cup Results

Drogheda Utd 2-1 Sligo Rovers

Kilbarrack United 0-1 Finn Harps

UCD 3-2 Cobh Ramblers

Wexford 3-0 Avondale Utd

Kerry 2-0 Ringmahon Rangers

