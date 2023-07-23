Holders Derry City secure safe passage to second round of FAI Cup

HOLDERS DERRY CITY earned safe passage to the second round of the FAI Cup courtesy of a 3-0 win at home to Athlone Town.

The scoreline was cruel on Athlone, with Derry applying gloss in second-half stoppage time. Will Patching gave Derry the lead with a 23rd-minute penalty, with Brandon Kavanagh and then Michael Duffy scoring in the game’s dying moments.

Also in the second-round hat are Dundalk, who beat Shamrock Rovers 1-0 in spite of playing an hour with 10 men.

St Patrick’s Athletic also saw off the challenge of First Division Longford Town, winning 2-1 away from home. Adam Murphy gave Pat’s the lead just after the hour mark, but Longford equalised 15 minutes later through Mohamed Boudiaf. Pat’s quickly re-established their lead, winning a penalty only three minutes later which was converted by Chris Forrester. Longford ended the game with 10 men after Dylan Hand was sent off.

In the other non-league ties, Lucan United were beaten 3-2 at home by St Patrick’s CYFC after Mark Ivie scored a dramatic injury-time winner in a five-goal thriller, while Skerries Town cruised to a 3-0 triumph away to Portlaoise.

The draw for the second round takes place next Tuesday evening on Game On of RTÉ2fm.

First-round results: