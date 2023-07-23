Advertisement
Lorcan Doherty/INPHO Michael Duffy.
# FAI Cup
Holders Derry City secure safe passage to second round of FAI Cup
A round-up of Sunday’s action in the first round of the FAI Cup.
6 minutes ago

HOLDERS DERRY CITY earned safe passage to the second round of the FAI Cup courtesy of a 3-0 win at home to Athlone Town. 

The scoreline was cruel on Athlone, with Derry applying gloss in second-half stoppage time. Will Patching gave Derry the lead with a 23rd-minute penalty, with Brandon Kavanagh and then Michael Duffy scoring in the game’s dying moments. 

Also in the second-round hat are Dundalk, who beat Shamrock Rovers 1-0 in spite of playing an hour with 10 men. 

St Patrick’s Athletic also saw off the challenge of First Division Longford Town, winning 2-1 away from home. Adam Murphy gave Pat’s the lead just after the hour mark, but Longford equalised 15 minutes later through Mohamed Boudiaf. Pat’s quickly re-established their lead, winning a penalty only three minutes later which was converted by Chris Forrester. Longford ended the game with 10 men after Dylan Hand was sent off. 

In the other non-league ties, Lucan United were beaten 3-2 at home by St Patrick’s CYFC after Mark Ivie scored a dramatic injury-time winner in a five-goal thriller, while Skerries Town cruised to a 3-0 triumph away to Portlaoise.

The draw for the second round takes place next Tuesday evening on Game On of RTÉ2fm. 

First-round results:

  • Lucan United 2-3 St Patrick’s CYFC
  • Portlaoise AFC 0-3 Skerries Town
  • Dundalk 1-0 Shamrock Rovers
  • Derry City 3-0 Athlone Town
  • Longford Town 1-2 St Patrick’s Athletic
The 42 Team
