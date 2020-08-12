Holders Shamrock Rovers pitted against Cork City in FAI Cup draw

THE FAI CUP second round draw has taken placed this afternoon.

Streamed live on the association’s Facebook page, the eight ties were unveiled by senior Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Last year’s winners Shamrock Rovers, who ended a 32-year wait by defeating Dundalk on penalties at the Aviva Stadium back in November, are at home to 2017 champions Cork City.

The Lilywhites, meanwhile, are away to First Division side Cobh Ramblers in the last-16.

Dates and kick-off times will be announced at a later date.

Here is the draw in full:

UCD v Sligo Rovers

Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps

Bohemians v Cabinteely

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City

Drogheda United v Derry City

Athlone Town v Wexford

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk

Galway United v Shelbourne

