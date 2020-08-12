This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 22 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Holders Shamrock Rovers pitted against Cork City in FAI Cup draw

Last year’s beaten finalists Dundalk are away to Cobh Ramblers in the second round, meanwhile.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 12:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,207 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5173799
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny making this afternoon's draw.
Image: Facebook/FAIreland
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny making this afternoon's draw.
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny making this afternoon's draw.
Image: Facebook/FAIreland

THE FAI CUP second round draw has taken placed this afternoon.

Streamed live on the association’s Facebook page, the eight ties were unveiled by senior Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. 

Last year’s winners Shamrock Rovers, who ended a 32-year wait by defeating Dundalk on penalties at the Aviva Stadium back in November, are at home to 2017 champions Cork City. 

The Lilywhites, meanwhile, are away to First Division side Cobh Ramblers in the last-16. 

Dates and kick-off times will be announced at a later date. 

Here is the draw in full: 

  • UCD v Sligo Rovers
  • Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps
  • Bohemians v Cabinteely
  • Shamrock Rovers v Cork City 
  • Drogheda United v Derry City 
  • Athlone Town v Wexford 
  • Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk 
  • Galway United v Shelbourne 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie