Derry City to host St Patrick's Athletic in second round of FAI Cup

HOLDERS DERRY CITY have been given a home draw against St Patrick’s Athletic in the second round of the FAI Cup.

The 2021 winners travel to the Ryan McBride Brandywell on the weekend of 18-20 August in what is the pick of the ties.

St Pat’s are second in the Premier Division but only ahead of Derry on goal difference as they now vye for a place in the quarter finals.

Dundalk, who knocked out Shamrock Rovers, will face Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds while there is a Munster derby between Cork City and Waterford at Turner’s Cross.

The First Division side are managed by Keith Long, who guided Bohemians to that showpiece in ’21, and will fancy their chances against the struggling Leesiders.

The same goes for Galway United who are hosted by UCD.

The runaway leaders in the second tier have John Caulfield at the helm, a boss who secured back-to-back FAI Cup wins in 2016 and 2017 when in charge of Cork.

Bohemians welcome non-league side Rockmount to Dalymount Park while Skerries Town face the long trip to Finn Harps.

St Patrick’s CYFC are at home to Wexford and Kerry FC will be hoping their first ever cup run can contain an upset when Drogheda United visit the Kingdom.

Second round ties to be played weekend of 18-20 August.