Here's the draw for the FAI Cup semi-finals

THE FAI CUP semi-final draw was made tonight, with rivals Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk kept on opposite sides of the draw.

The draw for the final four was made prior to the quarter-finals taking place.

The winners of the Bohemians-Dundalk tie will face Athlone Town or Shelbourne, while Rovers or Finn Harps take on the winners of Sligo Rovers and Derry City.

Dates for the fixtures have yet to be confirmed.

FAI Cup semi-finals

Athlone Town/Shelbourne v Bohemians/Dundalk

Finn Harps/Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers/Derry City

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!