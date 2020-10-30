BE PART OF THE TEAM

Here's the draw for the FAI Cup semi-finals

Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk could meet in the final after being kept apart.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Oct 2020, 6:55 PM
Dundalk's Andy Boyle and Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE FAI CUP semi-final draw was made tonight, with rivals Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk kept on opposite sides of the draw. 

The draw for the final four was made prior to the quarter-finals taking place.

The winners of the Bohemians-Dundalk tie will face Athlone Town or Shelbourne, while Rovers or Finn Harps take on the winners of Sligo Rovers and Derry City. 

Dates for the fixtures have yet to be confirmed.

FAI Cup semi-finals

Athlone Town/Shelbourne v Bohemians/Dundalk
Finn Harps/Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers/Derry City

The42 Team

