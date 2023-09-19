Cork City face St Pat's while Galway United take on Bohs in FAI Cup semi-finals

CORK CITY WILL face St Patrick’s Athletic while Galway United prepare to meet Bohemians following the draw for the men’s FAI Cup semi-finals.

Galway United, who are on the verge of winning the First Division this weekend, welcome Bohemians to Eamonn Deacy Park as the 2021 winners St Pat’s travel to Turners Cross for the other semi-final clash.

The men’s semi-finals will be played on the week ending on Sunday, 8 October.

In the Women’s FAI Cup, the semi-final draw sees Shamrock Rovers paired with Shelbourne, with Sligo Rovers taking on Athlone Town in the other final-four fixture.

The women’s semi-finals will take place on the week ending on Sunday, 15 October.

Men’s FAI Cup Semi-final draw

Cork City v St Patrick’s Athletic

Galway United v Bohemians

Women’s FAI Cup semi-final draw

Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town

Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne

