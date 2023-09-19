Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO The competition is heading for the penultimate stage.
# heating up
Cork City face St Pat's while Galway United take on Bohs in FAI Cup semi-finals
In the Women’s FAI Cup semi-finals, Sligo Rovers square off with Athlone Town and Shamrock Rovers meet Shelbourne.
866
7
1 hour ago

CORK CITY WILL face St Patrick’s Athletic while Galway United prepare to meet Bohemians following the draw for the men’s FAI Cup semi-finals.

Galway United, who are on the verge of winning the First Division this weekend, welcome Bohemians to Eamonn Deacy Park as the 2021 winners St Pat’s travel to Turners Cross for the other semi-final clash.

The men’s semi-finals will be played on the week ending on Sunday, 8 October.

In the Women’s FAI Cup, the semi-final draw sees Shamrock Rovers paired with Shelbourne, with Sligo Rovers taking on Athlone Town in the other final-four fixture.

The women’s semi-finals will take place on the week ending on Sunday, 15 October.

Men’s FAI Cup Semi-final draw

  • Cork City v St Patrick’s Athletic
  • Galway United v Bohemians

Women’s FAI Cup semi-final draw

  • Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town
  • Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     