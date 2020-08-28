15 goals across two games as Shelbourne and Athlone progress to FAI Cup last eight

A REMARKABLE 15 goals were scored across two games in the FAI Cup tonight, as Shelbourne and Athlone Town progressed to the last eight of the competition.

John Caulfield began life as Galway United manager on a losing note, after a seven-goal sizzler against Shels. The Dubliners were 5-2 winners in the end and now progress to the quarter-finals after a late surge at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Ryan Brennan, Dayle Rooney, Aaron Dobbs scored the three decisive late goals, the game standing 2-2 with just over 10 minutes to go before Ian Morris’ side closed it out.

It was Rooney who opened the scoring in the west in the 33rd minute though it wasn’t all plain-sailing for the heavy favourites, who played with a strong wind in the first half. In fact, Mikey Place missed a penalty moments before the opener. But despite that setback, Galway grew in belief.

Enda Curran pulled one back for the hosts early in the second half, firing home from the edge of the box to make it 1-1.

John Caulfield during his first game in charge, Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It was Ciaran Kilduff who edged Shels in front once again in the 71st minute, capitalising on a Place mistake. The 22-year-old redeemed himself just two minutes later, Caulfield’s men levelling matters once again.

But there was heartbreak for the former Cork City manager and his side as Shelbourne banged in three more goals before the final whistle.

Dayle Rooney’s two excellent goals are below:

Likewise, tonight’s second FAI Cup tie was a dramatic goal-fest as Athlone completed a stunning comeback against Wexford to win 5-3 after extra-time.

Extra-time goals from Lee Duffy and Adam Lennon sealed the victory for Athlone, who trailed 2-0 and 3-2 during the first 90.

A Jack Doherty penalty and Conor English volley had Wexford leading 2-0 by the 20th minute. But shortly after half time, Athlone duo Ronan Manning and Lee Duffy had levelled matters.

Athlone's Adam Lennon celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal of the game with Jack Reynolds. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Manning — brother of QPP left-back Ryan — was influential for the Midlanders, but it was Wexford who took the driving seat once again when James Carroll slotted home.

But in the 80th minute, Scott Delaney made it 3-3 and brought the game to extra-time — where his side excelled in this eight-goal thriller.

Just the 1 goal and 3 assist for Ronan tonight 🥴🥴 https://t.co/3QsPadJ7iQ — Ryan Manning (@ryanmanning4) August 28, 2020

