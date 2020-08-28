This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 29 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

15 goals across two games as Shelbourne and Athlone progress to FAI Cup last eight

Shels beat John Caulfield’s Galway United, and Athlone produced a stunning comeback against Wexford.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Aug 2020, 11:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,267 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5189642
Ciaran Kilduff celebrates scoring for Shelbourne.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ciaran Kilduff celebrates scoring for Shelbourne.
Ciaran Kilduff celebrates scoring for Shelbourne.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A REMARKABLE 15 goals were scored across two games in the FAI Cup tonight, as Shelbourne and Athlone Town progressed to the last eight of the competition.

John Caulfield began life as Galway United manager on a losing note, after a seven-goal sizzler against Shels. The Dubliners were 5-2 winners in the end and now progress to the quarter-finals after a late surge at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Ryan Brennan, Dayle Rooney, Aaron Dobbs scored the three decisive late goals, the game standing 2-2 with just over 10 minutes to go before Ian Morris’ side closed it out.

It was Rooney who opened the scoring in the west in the 33rd minute though it wasn’t all plain-sailing for the heavy favourites, who played with a strong wind in the first half. In fact, Mikey Place missed a penalty moments before the opener. But despite that setback, Galway grew in belief.

Enda Curran pulled one back for the hosts early in the second half, firing home from the edge of the box to make it 1-1.

john-caulfield John Caulfield during his first game in charge, Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It was Ciaran Kilduff who edged Shels in front once again in the 71st minute, capitalising on a Place mistake. The 22-year-old redeemed himself just two minutes later, Caulfield’s men levelling matters once again.

But there was heartbreak for the former Cork City manager and his side as Shelbourne banged in three more goals before the final whistle.

Dayle Rooney’s two excellent goals are below:

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Likewise, tonight’s second FAI Cup tie was a dramatic goal-fest as Athlone completed a stunning comeback against Wexford to win 5-3 after extra-time.

Extra-time goals from Lee Duffy and Adam Lennon sealed the victory for Athlone, who trailed 2-0 and 3-2 during the first 90.

A Jack Doherty penalty and Conor English volley had Wexford leading 2-0 by the 20th minute. But shortly after half time, Athlone duo Ronan Manning and Lee Duffy had levelled matters.

adam-lennon-celebrates-scoring-his-sides-fifth-goal-with-jack-reynolds Athlone's Adam Lennon celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal of the game with Jack Reynolds. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Manning — brother of QPP left-back Ryan — was influential for the Midlanders, but it was Wexford who took the driving seat once again when James Carroll slotted home.

But in the 80th minute, Scott Delaney made it 3-3 and brought the game to extra-time — where his side excelled in this eight-goal thriller.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie