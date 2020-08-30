Giovagnoli enjoys winning start as Dundalk book FAI Cup quarter-final place

FILIPPO GIOVAGNOLI ENJOYED a winning start to life as Dundalk boss after watching his side defeat Cobh Ramblers 2-0 at St Colmans Park.

The Italian took over as manager last Tuesday, four days after Vinny Perth was dismissed.

Goals from Dane Massey and David McMillan booked Dundalk’s place in the last eight of the FAI Cup for the 10th consecutive season.

In today’s other game, Sligo Rovers saw off UCD 3-1 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Paul Doyle gave the Students a seventh minute lead, but goals from Kyle Callan-McFadden, Ronan Coughlan and Jesse Devers gave Rovers the victory.

