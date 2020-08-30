This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Giovagnoli enjoys winning start as Dundalk book FAI Cup quarter-final place

The Italian replaced Vinny Perth as manager.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 9:48 PM
40 minutes ago 1,151 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5190765
Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli.
Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FILIPPO GIOVAGNOLI ENJOYED a winning start to life as Dundalk boss after watching his side defeat Cobh Ramblers 2-0 at St Colmans Park.

The Italian took over as manager last Tuesday, four days after Vinny Perth was dismissed.

Goals from Dane Massey and David McMillan booked Dundalk’s place in the last eight of the FAI Cup for the 10th consecutive season. 

In today’s other game, Sligo Rovers saw off UCD 3-1 to book their place in the quarter-finals. 

Paul Doyle gave the Students a seventh minute lead, but goals from Kyle Callan-McFadden, Ronan Coughlan and Jesse Devers gave Rovers the victory.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie