Ireland internationals provide €30,000 support for female footballers after abuse allegations

THE FEMALE FOOTBALLERS who came forward earlier this year to detail allegations of abusive behaviour by male coaches in Ireland during the 1990s have been supported with a package worth €30,000 that was raised by past and present Republic of Ireland internationals.

The 42 revealed last month how the donations had initially been made available to the FAI by the Irish players, among them men’s captain Seamus Coleman, goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and James McClean, as part of a new scholarship initiative for emerging League of Ireland academy players in both the men’s and women’s game.

However, despite a publicity release by the governing body championing the plans last October, the fund was never used to get the pilot scheme off the ground.

After numerous requests on behalf of the Ireland internationals for updates on progress that the FAI were making with the scheme, it was decided to instead redistribute the money to the female footballers as part of a new fund to help with any supports they require in the future.

The Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland are understood to be helping facilitate access to whatever services the women need.

The 42 understands that the Ireland internationals, including the likes of Kevin Long, Derrick Williams and Enda Stevens, as well as Shamrock Rovers players Jack Byrne and Richie Towell, informed the FAI that they still remained available to help get the scholarship fund up and running in the future.

However, it was decided on the back of the recent Irish Independent/RTE investigation to make the five-figure sum available to any of the women who were affected.