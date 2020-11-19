FAI to investigate video shown to Ireland players before England clash

The Republic of Ireland team pictured prior to their fixture against England last week at Wembley.

The Republic of Ireland team pictured prior to their fixture against England last week at Wembley.

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland is investigating a motivational video shown to players before last week’s clash with England.

The Republic of Ireland suffered a 3-0 defeat in the international friendly at Wembley.

A report published this evening by The Daily Mail stated that some Ireland players and staff members were “stunned after they were shown a video depicting the history of Anglo-Irish relations” in a team meeting prior to the game. The video has been described as “anti-English” by the British newspaper.

The42 understands that the video was a three-minute montage which comprised clips from Anglo-Irish history and Ireland goals of the past.

Stephen Kenny’s difficult start to life as Ireland manager continued with the comprehensive defeat to Gareth Southgate’s side in London.

Kenny is still searching for the first win of his reign. That result was followed by Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Wales and last night’s goalless draw against Bulgaria.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

In a statement issued to RTÉ, the FAI said: “The Football Association of Ireland is aware of issues surrounding content shared with our senior men’s team ahead of the recent friendly against England at Wembley Stadium.

“The FAI is already looking into this matter internally as a matter of urgency to establish the facts.

“The FAI has no further comment to make at this time.”