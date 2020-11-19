BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 19 November 2020
Advertisement

FAI to investigate video shown to Ireland players before England clash

Stephen Kenny’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat in an international friendly played last week at Wembley.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 7:47 PM
39 minutes ago 15,376 Views 42 Comments
https://the42.ie/5272636
The Republic of Ireland team pictured prior to their fixture against England last week at Wembley.
Image: PA
The Republic of Ireland team pictured prior to their fixture against England last week at Wembley.
The Republic of Ireland team pictured prior to their fixture against England last week at Wembley.
Image: PA

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland is investigating a motivational video shown to players before last week’s clash with England.

The Republic of Ireland suffered a 3-0 defeat in the international friendly at Wembley.

A report published this evening by The Daily Mail stated that some Ireland players and staff members were “stunned after they were shown a video depicting the history of Anglo-Irish relations” in a team meeting prior to the game. The video has been described as “anti-English” by the British newspaper.

The42 understands that the video was a three-minute montage which comprised clips from Anglo-Irish history and Ireland goals of the past.

Stephen Kenny’s difficult start to life as Ireland manager continued with the comprehensive defeat to Gareth Southgate’s side in London.

Kenny is still searching for the first win of his reign. That result was followed by Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Wales and last night’s goalless draw against Bulgaria. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In a statement issued to RTÉ, the FAI said: “The Football Association of Ireland is aware of issues surrounding content shared with our senior men’s team ahead of the recent friendly against England at Wembley Stadium.

“The FAI is already looking into this matter internally as a matter of urgency to establish the facts.

“The FAI has no further comment to make at this time.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie