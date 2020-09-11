This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI, GAA and IRFU to work together on plans for supporters' return to stadiums

The associations will meet again next week.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Sep 2020, 5:56 PM
Ireland's football side faced Finland in an empty Aviva Stadium.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FAI, IRFU and GAA will work together to prepare a submission for government on the safe return of supporters to stadiums in Ireland. 

Representatives from the three main sports associations in the country met today.

Sport has been without spectators since restrictions were tightened some weeks ago.

The associations say they will reconvene early next week “following the publication of the government’s new roadmap for living with COVID-19.

“This meeting will consider how the three governing bodies move forward together,” a statement reads.

The FAI, GAA and IRFU may jointly make a submission to government on how fans can again take their seats at Croke Park, the Aviva Stadium and grounds throughout the country.

A new plan on how we can live with the pandemic in the medium term is expected to be published next week. Under the previous roadmap, attendance numbers at outdoor gatherings were increased to 500, before that was reduced to 15, essentially putting sport here behind closed doors.

The42 Team

