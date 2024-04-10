Dingley appointed as new FAI Head of Women and Girls’ Football

HANNAH DINGLEY HAS been appointed by the FAI as their new Head of Women and Girls’ Football.

The news sees Dingley depart as Academy Manager at Forest Green Rovers where she has worked since 2019 following previous spells with Burton Albion, Lincoln Ladies and Notts County.

A UEFA Pro Licence holder, Dingley – who holds a Msc in Coaching and a BSc in Sport and Exercise – has also worked as a senior lecturer in sports coaching.

She will commence the role from 20 May.

“I’m looking forward to getting started as the new Head of Women and Girls’ Football,” said Dingley.

“This is an opportunity to be part of something special in further developing football for all women and girls in what is a truly exciting period for the game.

“It is vitally important that we continue to inspire women and girls, of all ages and backgrounds, to get involved in football. It’s very clear that there are passionate people already doing incredible work in this area, from volunteers, clubs and leagues to dedicated staff in the FAI, so it will be my responsibility to support them and help to bring everything to the next level – on and off the pitch.”

FAI Director of Football Marc Canham welcomed the appointment by saying: “Following a very thorough process that involved many excellent candidates, we are excited to have Hannah come in as our new Head of Women and Girls’ Football to continue the excellent work that is being done to develop the game at all levels.

“Hannah is an experienced coach with a background in the development of women’s football and is someone who will bring fresh ideas and expertise to an important role in the Football Division that will help the Association to fulfill the full potential of women and girls’ football.

Meanwhile, England’s Rachel Daly has announced her retirement from international football.

The 32-year-old Aston Villa forward won 84 caps for England, scoring 16 goals.

Daly was part of the Lionesses’ European Championship-winning side in 2022, where she started every game in the tournament.

“I would love nothing more than to play for England forever, but the time has come for me to hang my boots up on the international stage,” she posted on Instagram.

England's Rachel Daly and Beth Mead at training at the Aviva Stadium. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Daly’s final England appearance came as a substitute in last night’s Euro 2025 qualifying victory over Ireland.

She scored on her England debut against Serbia in 2016, before her first taste of senior tournament action came three years later at the 2019 World Cup in France, where she made five appearances.

A home Euros followed in 2022 and Daly played a key role at left-back for the Lionesses, appearing in every game on their way to being crowned champions.

The versatile Daly was named as a forward in the squad for England’s World Cup campaign last year and again played every game, including the final where they were beaten by Spain.