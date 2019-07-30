This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI take further step to finally appointing independent directors to Board

Almost 17 years after the Genesis Report recommended so, the football body today went closer to bringing an outside perspective to its decision-making.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 6:07 PM
1 hour ago 645 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4746676
FAI HQ, Abbottstown.
Image: ©INPHO
FAI HQ, Abbottstown.
FAI HQ, Abbottstown.
Image: ©INPHO

ALMOST 17 YEARS after the Genesis Report recommended so, the FAI today took a step to finally appointing independent directors to its Board of Management.

Genesis, commissioned to improve the running of the FAI in light of the Saipan fiasco, included in its recommendations that there be two independent, non-executive directors included on the FAI Board. 

That never happened. 

Therefore, having analysed how the FAI has been since, the FAI-Sport Ireland Governance Review Group last month included in its 78 recommendations that four of the 12 directors appointed to the new FAI Board be independent. 

The Association have today announced the hiring of recruitment experts Amrop to help in their search for the right candidates. The group tasked with hiring the independents will be the newly-formed Nominations Committee, which will be initially chaired by President Donal Conway. 

Amrop will sit on this Committee, along with one other FAI Board member and up to three further people co-opted. The FAI have assured that two of these will be co-opted by Sport Ireland. Once the independent directors are in place, one of them will chair the Nominations Committee instead of Conway. 

Further to that, one of the independent directors will chair the FAI Board, rather than President Conway, as is currently the case. 

The positions will be publicly advertised in Friday’s Irish Times and this weekend’s editions of the Sunday Business Post and the Sunday Independent. 

The four independent directors will join Conway, Vice-President Paul Cooke, John Earley, Martin Heraghty, Dick Shakespeare, John Finnegan, Dave Moran and Joe O’Brien on the new Board. 

Another of the governance report’s recommendations is that a balance of 33% of each gender be achieved on the Board. This balance is mandatory within two years, and desirable over the next 12 months. All four independent directors will be female if the balance is achieved this year. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie