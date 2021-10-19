Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

Tickets on sale for Ireland-Portugal from later this week, with Aviva Stadium at 100% capacity

The FAI released a statement this evening regarding the World Cup qualifier on 11 November.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 8:34 PM
35 minutes ago 1,110 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5579069
A general view of September's Ireland-Portugal clash at Estadio Algarve.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
A general view of September's Ireland-Portugal clash at Estadio Algarve.
A general view of September's Ireland-Portugal clash at Estadio Algarve.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland [FAI] has announced that ticket sales for next month’s clash with Portugal at a full Aviva Stadium will begin later this week.

The Association confirmed that the Aviva Stadium will return to “100 per cent” capacity for the World Cup qualifier, following the Government announcement earlier today.

Plans to allow sports stadia return to full capacity from this Friday, 22 October, press on, signalling the end of restrictions of this kind for the first time since Covid measures were first introduced in Ireland in March 2020.

Stephen Kenny’s side welcome Cristiano Ronaldo and co. to Dublin on 11 November, having fallen to a 2-1 defeat at Estadio Algarve last month.

The Boys in Green are already out of the qualification race, but the demand will be high for this one. The Lansdowne Road venue’s full capacity is 51,700.

Pre-sale for season ticket holders, Club Ireland members and corporate box customers open this Thursday, with public sales for all remaining tickets commencing next Tuesday.

A statement from the Association, published this evening, reads:

“The Football Association of Ireland welcomes today’s announcement by Government on the increase in capacity for sporting events from Friday, October 22nd.

“In line with this change to Government guidelines, we can now confirm that capacity at the Aviva Stadium will return to 100 per cent for the Republic of Ireland’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Portugal on November 11th.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We are delighted to inform supporters that pre-sale for season ticket holders, Club Ireland members and Corporate Box customers will open on Thursday, October 21st with all stakeholders to be informed of sale details by email.

“Public sales for all remaining tickets will commence on Ticketmaster.ie from Tuesday, October 26th at 10am.”

Today’s news of the lifting of sports stadia capacity restrictions comes slightly too late for Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland women’s team’s 2023 World Cup qualifying opener against Sweden at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening.

The FAI has sold out the 4,000 tickets they have been permitted to sell.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie