Tickets on sale for Ireland-Portugal from later this week, with Aviva Stadium at 100% capacity

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland [FAI] has announced that ticket sales for next month’s clash with Portugal at a full Aviva Stadium will begin later this week.

The Association confirmed that the Aviva Stadium will return to “100 per cent” capacity for the World Cup qualifier, following the Government announcement earlier today.

Plans to allow sports stadia return to full capacity from this Friday, 22 October, press on, signalling the end of restrictions of this kind for the first time since Covid measures were first introduced in Ireland in March 2020.

Stephen Kenny’s side welcome Cristiano Ronaldo and co. to Dublin on 11 November, having fallen to a 2-1 defeat at Estadio Algarve last month.

The Boys in Green are already out of the qualification race, but the demand will be high for this one. The Lansdowne Road venue’s full capacity is 51,700.

Pre-sale for season ticket holders, Club Ireland members and corporate box customers open this Thursday, with public sales for all remaining tickets commencing next Tuesday.

A statement from the Association, published this evening, reads:

“The Football Association of Ireland welcomes today’s announcement by Government on the increase in capacity for sporting events from Friday, October 22nd.

“In line with this change to Government guidelines, we can now confirm that capacity at the Aviva Stadium will return to 100 per cent for the Republic of Ireland’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Portugal on November 11th.

“We are delighted to inform supporters that pre-sale for season ticket holders, Club Ireland members and Corporate Box customers will open on Thursday, October 21st with all stakeholders to be informed of sale details by email.

“Public sales for all remaining tickets will commence on Ticketmaster.ie from Tuesday, October 26th at 10am.”

Today’s news of the lifting of sports stadia capacity restrictions comes slightly too late for Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland women’s team’s 2023 World Cup qualifying opener against Sweden at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening.

The FAI has sold out the 4,000 tickets they have been permitted to sell.