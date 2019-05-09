FAI Junior Cup final postponed after beaten semi-finalists launch late protest

Sheriff YC's Gavin McDermott with Rodrigo Goncalves of St. Michael's at yesterday's media day.

Sheriff YC's Gavin McDermott with Rodrigo Goncalves of St. Michael's at yesterday's media day.

THE FAI JUNIOR Cup final, scheduled to take place at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday, has been postponed after one of the beaten semi-finalists launched a late protest.

Four-time winners Sheriff YC and St Michael’s AFC were due to go head-to-head in this year’s showpiece, but Tipperary’s Aisling Annacotty have lodged a formal complaint against Sheriff following their semi-final defeat last weekend.

According to The Limerick Leader, Aisling Annacotty — who were beaten 1-0 by Sheriff in their last-four tie — have lodged two objections against the Dublin club in relation to player registration.

“The final, which was due to take place on Saturday, May 11 between St. Michael’s A.F.C. and Sheriff YC, has been postponed on the decision of the FAI Junior Council Key Committee,” read an FAI statement.

“Aisling Annacotty have lodged a formal protest against Sheriff YC, following their semi-final defeat on Sunday, 5 May.”

The FAI Intermediate Cup final between Avondale United and Crumlin United will go ahead as planned on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium [KO 2pm].

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: