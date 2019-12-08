This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI, Minister Ross and Sport Ireland invited to emergency Oireachtas meeting on Wednesday

The FAI’s board this evening stressed it was available to meet.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 10:07 PM
29 minutes ago 1,932 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4923525
A view of FAI HQ in Abbotstown earlier this year (file pic).
A view of FAI HQ in Abbotstown earlier this year (file pic).
Image: ©INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland [FAI], Minister for Sport Shane Ross and Sport Ireland have been invited to an emergency meeting of the Oireachtas Transport, Tourism and Sport Committee on Wednesday, following a tweet from the FAI today. 

“The Board of the FAI tonight wishes to inform Minister for Sport Shane Ross and the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Sport that it remains available to meet, as stated at Friday’s press conference,” the crisis-hit association wrote this evening. 

And TD Fergus O’Dowd has since responded on Twitter:

“Following a request from Senator O’Ceidigh  I am inviting Minister Ross, Sports Ireland and the FAI to an emergency meeting of the Oireachtas Transport, Tourism and Sport Committee on Wed. 11th December.”

On Friday, the FAI revealed liabilities of over €55 million in a ‘shocking’ financial report, as the 2018 accounts showed that the association paid a €462,000 settlement to former CEO John Delaney.

That morning, it was announced that FAI president Donal Conway will step down at their EGM in January.

Earlier today, Minister Ross said he is in the final stages of being able to restore the majority of government funding to grassroots football.

