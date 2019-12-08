FAI, Minister Ross and Sport Ireland invited to emergency Oireachtas meeting on Wednesday

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland [FAI], Minister for Sport Shane Ross and Sport Ireland have been invited to an emergency meeting of the Oireachtas Transport, Tourism and Sport Committee on Wednesday, following a tweet from the FAI today.

“The Board of the FAI tonight wishes to inform Minister for Sport Shane Ross and the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Sport that it remains available to meet, as stated at Friday’s press conference,” the crisis-hit association wrote this evening.

And TD Fergus O’Dowd has since responded on Twitter:

“Following a request from Senator O’Ceidigh I am inviting Minister Ross, Sports Ireland and the FAI to an emergency meeting of the Oireachtas Transport, Tourism and Sport Committee on Wed. 11th December.”

On Friday, the FAI revealed liabilities of over €55 million in a ‘shocking’ financial report, as the 2018 accounts showed that the association paid a €462,000 settlement to former CEO John Delaney.

That morning, it was announced that FAI president Donal Conway will step down at their EGM in January.

It looks like we are getting the full house in the Oireachtas next Wednesday: the FAI, Shane Ross and Sport Ireland. Should be interesting...especially if any committee members get any more details from the KOSI report. — Gavin Cooney (@gcooney93) December 8, 2019

Earlier today, Minister Ross said he is in the final stages of being able to restore the majority of government funding to grassroots football.

