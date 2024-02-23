FAI correct claim that Ireland Women U17s turned their back on Israel national anthem

THE FAI HAVE corrected a claim that the Ireland Women’s U17 team turned their back on Israel’s national anthem ahead of their European Championship fixture today.

Members of the Israeli media incorrectly reported that a picture circulating on X, formerly Twitter, showed the Irish team with their backs turned during Israel’s national anthem.

But video footage from the match shows both sets of players facing in the same direction during Israel’s national anthem before the Ireland team turned to face the Tricolour for the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann.

Ireland were 3-1 winners of the match, which was played in Albania.

“The Football Association of Ireland would like to correct a misinterpretation that our Ireland Women’s Under 17 team turned their back during the opposition’s national anthem ahead of their Uefa Women’s Under-17 European Championship fixture with Israel in Tirana today,” an FAI spokesperson told The 42.

“Both teams were facing in the same direction during the Israeli national anthem before the Ireland team turned to face the tricolour, as is tradition amongst many Irish teams, for the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann before turning back to conclude the usual pre-match protocols.”

Israeli politician Boaz Bismuth, who is an elected member of the Knesset, shared a screenshot of the incorrect report from news website Israel Hayom, and drew a comparison between Ireland’s jerseys and the colour green’s association with Hamas.

לא במקרה צבע המדים שלהן תואם - לדגל חמאס. pic.twitter.com/34985wL5xX — Boaz Bismuth (@BismuthBoaz) February 23, 2024

Anna Butler and Lucy O’Rourke scored Ireland’s goals in the eighth and 57th minutes, before a late own goal from Shira Carmeli rounded off the scoring in Tirana. Israel’s Ella Setton was sent off in the 65th minute for a second yellow card offence.

After a previous win over Albania, James Scott’s Ireland now sit top of their group as they aim to qualify for this summer’s U17 European Championship finals in Sweden.

Before today’s game, Sinn Féin TD John Brady accused the FAI of “hypocrisy” and double standards over its stance on matches against Israel. The Wicklow TD made the comments to FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill during yesterday’s Public Accounts Committee hearing.

29,514 people have been killed by Israel’s military campaign in response to the Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023, according to the health ministry in the Gaza Strip.