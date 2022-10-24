Membership : Access or Sign Up
FAI cut ties with kit distributor four years before end of current deal

Umbro has been the predominant supplier as part of the partnership with JACC Sports Distributors Limited.

1 hour ago 6,797 Views 2 Comments
James McClean (left) and Robbie Brady in the current Ireland kit.
James McClean (left) and Robbie Brady in the current Ireland kit.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE cut ties with its current kit supplier four years before the end of a deal that was due to run until 2026.

Abbottstown chiefs released a statement earlier today confirming that its agreement with JACC Sports Distributors Limited had been terminated, despite an extension being agreed in 2019 for a further seven years.

JACC have supplied Ireland’s gear since 1994, with Umbro until 2017 before New Balance took over until 2020.

“The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that it has today terminated its sponsorship agreement with JACC Sports Distributors Limited, in accordance with the terms of the agreement,” a statement read.

“The FAI would like to thank JACC Sports for all its support to the Association over the years and wishes it all the best in the future. The Association respects the confidentiality of the parties and will not be making any further comment on this matter.”

It means the Ireland side heading to next summer’s Women’s World Cup will have a new kit supplier, along with Stephen Kenny’s men’s team when they begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in March.

