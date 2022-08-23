FAI pays tribute after former president Des Casey dies

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has tonight paid tribute following the death of former president Des Casey.

He worked in the position from 1984 until 1986, playing a key role in the appointment of Jack Charlton as Ireland manager.

Casey was first elected to FAI Council in 1972 and was the association’s Honorary Secretary from the early 1990s until his 70th birthday in 2002.

Part of a statement released by the association tonight read: “The Football Association of Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former President and Honorary Secretary Des Casey, a great football man who served his hometown club Dundalk FC, the FAI and Uefa with such distinction over so many years.”

The statement continued: “Synonymous with Dundalk FC and an Honorary President at the time of his death, Des was elected to the Board of the club in 1962 and served as secretary at Oriel Park before he was appointed as Honorary Treasurer of the League of Ireland.

“A respected Trade Union official, Des also brought his expertise to the Uefa Youth Committee and was Ireland’s first ever-elected representative on the Uefa Executive before he was voted in as a Uefa Vice-President in 2000.”

In reaction to the news, FAI President Gerry McAnaney said: “This is a sad day for our game with the passing of Des Casey, one of the great custodians of Irish football for so many years and a gentleman who treated everyone he met with so much respect throughout his life.

“What Des didn’t know about football wasn’t worth knowing. From Dundalk to the League of Ireland, from the FAI to Uefa, we were blessed with his insight and his love for football. Des was a visionary and an administrator beyond compare. On a personal level, I can only thank Des from the bottom of my heart for all the support he gave me as President of the Association. He was never more than a phone call away with great advice and a listening ear.

“I know I speak for everyone involved with Irish football when I thank Des for his many years of service to our game. To his wife Mary and all his family and friends our deepest sympathies. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”