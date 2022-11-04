FAI set to meet referee body in attempt to prevent strike action

THE FAI HAS expressed its desire to meet the Dublin branch of the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society (ISRS) in an effort to avoid strike action.

At a recent meeting of the Dublin ref’s branch on October 30, ‘a lack of confidence in the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit’ was expressed following two cases where their members ‘stated that an assault and an attempted assault had taken place’.

The ISRS issued a statement which read: “Our members voted by show of hands 175 in favour, zero against, zero abstensions (sic), that we will be withdrawing our services from all football, including Futsal, including friendlies, from Friday November 18 until Friday December 2 2022 (both dates inclusive).”

Reacting to this today, the FAI stated: “The Football Association of Ireland acknowledges and understands the decision taken by the Dublin branch of the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society to strike.

“The FAI has recently discussed the specific matters raised by the Dublin branch with the national representative of the ISRS will now meet with the Dublin branch without delay to discuss their issues, in an effort to resolve this matter ahead of the planned strike.

“The Association again reiterates that all referees must be treated with respect and reminds players, coaches, officials and supporters of their responsibilities in this regard.”