FAI Board members ratified at Association's resumed AGM

NIAMH O’MAHONY’S ELECTION to the Board of the FAI was finally ratified at the Association’s resumed AGM today.

On 15 December 2022, the FAI were forced to again defer the ratification of board members after the vote was abandoned due to technical issues. The virtual AGM ended in farce when email issues among delegates left the results of a vote unable to be validated.

The AGM was initially held in-person at the Mansion House in Dublin on 23 July 2022, but was adjourned for later in the year to allow the FAI time to address the issue of gender balance on their board.

The meeting finally resumed today, housed in the Clayton Hotel in Liffey Valley and online, with O’Mahony’s appointment confirmed and lifting female representation to 25% — three members of the 12-strong Board.

The re-election of independent directors Packie Bonner and Robert Watt was also ratified. Bonner and Watt were put forward for re-election for another two years by the Nominations Committee of the Board of the FAI at a meeting on 8 November last.

Tom Browne was not ratified following his nomination by the National Bodies Chamber (SFAI) and will step down from the board having initially been elected for one year at an EGM of the FAI in May 2021.

A new Board member will now be nominated by the SFAI and their appointment will be subject to ratification by the Members at a future General Assembly meeting.

Kerry FC was also ratified as a Member of the FAI ahead of their maiden season in the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland.