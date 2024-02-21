Angry Siptu workers call on FAI management to resolve pay dispute at WRC

SIPTU WORKERS AT the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have demanded that management at the football body respond to a request from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to attend a meeting to discuss a long-term pay dispute.

Union members want discussions on a benchmarking process they describe as “flawed”, saying it does not acknowledge the sharp rise in the cost of living for employees. Siptu workers also say the FAI has no proper pay grades, pay scales or bonus structure.

Members say they have requested an intervention on the issue from Sport Ireland, but the statutory body has declined to do so, saying they do not involve themselves in such matter. This, say Union workers, has left them no option but to refer the issue to the WRC.

Siptu shop steward and FAI football development officer, Paul Keogh, said: “After many months of fruitless attempts to resolve pay issues directly with management, staff within the FAI have been left with no option but to refer this dispute to the WRC. Since the start of the tenure of the current FAI Chief Executive Officer in 2020, management has refused to sit down with union representatives to negotiate the pay and conditions of staff.”

Paul Whelan, also a shop steward and football development officer, added, “our members are furious that when the organisation is attempting to rebuild its reputation, after several difficult years, staff are being treated in such a dismissive manner by management.”

The FAI, including its chief executive Jonathan Hill and president Paul Cooke, are set to go before the Public Accounts Committee tomorrow morning, along with representatives from Sport Ireland.

Discussion is expected to include a focus on the now-rectified issue which saw the FAI’s funding frozen last year, as Hill was found to have been paid more than his permitted salary under the terms of the State bailout of the FAI. The FAI’s use of Covid funds will also come under the microscope.

An FAI delegation were grilled by the Oireachtas Sport Committee last December, during which Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews quizzed Hill about the FAI’s refusal to engage in collective bargaining with Siptu workers. Hill sail he believed FAI management had a good relationship with Siptu workers, saying he had met with them four times in 2022 and three times in 2023. Hill also defended the benchmarking process, which he said led to a 12% pay increase across all staff.

The FAI did not respond to a request for comment on this matter prior to publication.

With reporting by David Sneyd