This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI staff go public to pile further pressure on President Donal Conway

Trade union SIPTU have called his comment refusing to rule out job losses at the Association ‘unacceptable.’

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 1:53 PM
25 minutes ago 3,391 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4736122
Donal Conway.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Donal Conway.
Donal Conway.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FAI STAFF HAVE ratcheted up the pressure on embattled FAI President Donal Conway by publicly noting Sports Minister Shane Ross’ demand that Conway step down at Saturday’s AGM.

In a statement, SIPTU called Conway’s comment after last Saturday’s EGM, in which he did not rule out the possibility of job losses at the FAI given the financial burden of a series of ongoing reviews and investigations “unacceptable.” 

“SIPTU members in the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have welcomed the endorsement of the governance review recommendations that were passed at the EGM of the Association on Saturday (20th July)”, read the statement. 

“The FAI staff members have also noted the call by the Minister for Sport, Shane Ross, on FAI president, Donal Conway, to withdraw his nomination for office before the AGM of the FAI later this week.”

SIPTU Services Division Organiser, Karan O’Loughlin said: “SIPTU members in the FAI have called for the full implementation of the Governance Review recommendations in order to provide a fresh start for the Association.

“Our members are also alarmed at a statement to the media made by Donal Conway after the EGM on Saturday, warning of potential staff redundancies.

“This kind of unspecified, casual threat to the livelihoods of loyal and hard-working staff across the organisation is unacceptable and in breach of their basic employment rights.

“There are legal obligations on the organisation to consult with staff and with their trade union on any proposals for redundancies within the FAI.

“Our members in the FAI insist that it complies with its obligations in this regard. FAI staff have continued to show the utmost professionalism in very testing times and have always put the game first. It is time for others to do the same.”

Conway wrote to Shane Ross in April, promising the Board would all step down at the Association’s next E/AGM, following the fall-out to the suspension of State funding to the Association. 

The Governance Review Group report, however, included among its 78 recommendations the suggestion that “one or two” of the present Board continue for one more year on an inteirm Board, mandated to implement the recommendations. 

This has changed the picture and as a result, Conway – a Board member since 2005 – was nominated unopposed last Monday to continue in his role. 

This has proved unacceptable to Ross and to Sport Ireland, who told an Oireachtas Committee last Wednesday that they also believe Conway and the rest of the Board should go. 

Conway, having told media on Thursday that he would consider his position at a Board meeting on Saturday morning, resolved to continue for a further year in light of the voting for the governance reforms. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie