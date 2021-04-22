BE PART OF THE TEAM

State funding of €5.8 million to FAI on hold pending approval by Sport Ireland

Meanwhile, the GAA has been granted €2.4 million while €2.25 million has gone to the IRFU.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 2:21 PM
The FAI offices.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
STATE FUNDING OF €5.8 million to the Football Association of Ireland is on hold pending approval by the board of Sport Ireland. 

The FAI’s funding forms part of a total sports funding package of €40 million, announced today by Sport Ireland. 

State funding of the FAI was doubled to €5.8 million last year as part of a government bailout of the debt-ridden Association. In return, the FAI membership agreed to a slate of governance reforms, with a reconstitution of the board to consist of six elected football directors and six external, independent directors proving most controversial. 

Sport Ireland today said the FAI’s grant for 2021 is “subject to final approval by the Board of Sport Ireland.” It is expected the money will be granted after the FAI’s AGM next month. 

Elsewhere, the GAA has been granted €2,389,653, while €2,250,843 has gone to the IRFU. 

All three bodies last year benefitted from a separate Covid-relief fund, with the GAA, IRFU and FAI drawing down €31 million, €18 million and €13 million respectively. 

The total of €13.8 million granted this year to National Sports Governing Bodies is the same as last year’s figure, as is the €8.5 million granted to High Performance Programmes. The €2.68 million investment into the Carding scheme – which supports elite athletes eligible for the Olympic and Paralympic Games – has increased slightly. 

A €9.5 million investment in Local Sports Partnerships marks a 15% increase on last year, programmes which CEO John Treacy says helps people get active in their local communities. 

The full details can be found here. 


