FAI to welcome Fifa delegation to Dublin having met with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland will welcome a Fifa delegation to Dublin on Wednesday in order to discuss governance within the sporting body.

The FAI said that a delegation led by President Donal Conway, interim CEO Rea Walshe and board member Eamonn Naughton met with Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin and Director of National Associations Zoran Lakovic in Switzerland last Monday.

This past week saw a Uefa delegation visit Abbottstown in order to meet with Sport Ireland, who have suspended government funding to the FAI.

“As planned, Uefa sent a delegation to Dublin last Tuesday and have supported the recent establishment of a Governance Review Board by the FAI and Sport Ireland. Fifa will now meet with the FAI to discuss the ongoing processes,” an FAI statement said on Saturday evening.

The FAI said it is in ‘constant dialogue’ with Uefa regarding all elements of governance and reform within the Association, with FAI President Conway welcoming the visit of Fifa this Wednesday.

“We welcome this visit from our colleagues in Fifa as we continue our programme for governance change at the FAI,” Conway said today.

“We visited Uefa at their Nyon headquarters last week when they told us they remain fully committed to and supportive of our review processes.

FAI President Donal Conway (left) alongside former CEO John Delaney. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Uefa and the FAI are exploring all areas in which Uefa can assist the FAI and will continue to work in partnership for the betterment of Irish football.

“Fifa are also key stakeholders in Irish football. Their support and assistance at this time is most welcome.

“We look forward to a productive meeting with the Fifa delegation and to the ongoing co-operation and support from both Fifa and Uefa as we transform our governance procedures and our Association.”

The FAI and Sport Ireland recently established a Governance Review Group to review the existing governance arrangements within the FAI.

The governing body of Irish football said this was to done so that a governance framework which will support achieving and observing good governance could be put together.

“The Governance Review Group is expected to present a draft report in June, ahead of the AGM of the FAI at the end of July,” Saturday’s statement added.

