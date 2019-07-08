FAI invite nominations for President and Vice President

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland have today confirmed that General Manager Noel Mooney has written to members set to attend their Annual General Meeting in Trim, inviting nominations for the positions of President and Vice-President of the Association.

The move is in accordance rule changes recommended in the report issued by the Governance Review Group (GRG).

New proposals say the President and Vice-President of the FAI will be elected at the AGM rather than at a special Council meeting after the AGM, as was previously the case.

The President and Vice-President will serve on the Interim Board for 12 months, with 12 July the deadline for nominations to be received by post.

The rule changes required to implement the GRG recommendation to elect the President and Vice-President will then be voted on at an EGM on 20 July, a week before the AGM.

An FAI statement added: “All nominees for President and Vice-President must outline their credentials for the post as per the recommendations of the report from the Governance Review Group, set-up in partnership with Sport Ireland.

“Nominees are asked to outline their skillset in the areas of football administration, finance, legal, governance, risk management, board experience, business management and HR. Nominees for the posts of President and Vice-President under the proposed voting structure must be serving members of Council and have served a minimum of two years on Council.

“Under the GRG recommendations, the successful Presidential candidate will not chair the newly constituted Interim Board of the FAI. The GRG report also recommends that the President and Vice-President should come from different constituencies of the Association, and that all Interim Board members should have a mix of skills and competencies as set out in the nomination form.”

With the current President and Vice President to step down on 27 July, the elections for these positions are set to be held on the same day.

Should the rule changes recommended in the GRG Report be rejected, elections for the President and Vice-President will be held at a special meeting of Council, as is normally the case, directly after the AGM on 27 July.

Under the current rules, a nominee must have spent at least three years as a member of Council.

The FAI last week confirmed that their 2018 accounts would not be made available at the AGM given the ongoing investigations and “well-publicised issues” surrounding the football body.

