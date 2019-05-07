This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Their visit is welcome': Uefa delegation meet FAI to discuss governance

FAI interim CEO Rea Walshe and Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy have welcomed the visit.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 May 2019, 10:42 AM
FAI president Donal Conway and former CEO John Delaney.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland’s corporate governance will today be placed under further inspection when a delegation from Uefa visits Abbotstown to meet with Sport Ireland. 

In a statement, the FAI says the delegation arrived at the association’s headquarters on the National Sports Campus on Tuesday morning and is due to meet with Sport Ireland officials later this afternoon.

Other than fining the FAI for the tennis ball protest which interrupted the Euro 2020 Qualifier against Georgia, Uefa has remained tight-lipped on the recent revelations regarding FAI governance and its former chief executive John Delaney.

The FAI and Sport Ireland — who have suspended government funding for the association — recently appointed a Governance Review Group to formulate governance changes at the FAI, and Uefa’s visit was welcomed by interim CEO Rea Walshe. 

“Our Uefa colleagues are here to offer their support and insight to the Governance Review Group as we work together to improve Irish football,” Walshe said. 

“Their visit is welcome. The experience and expertise within Uefa will offer real benefit to the Group as we work towards an initial report in June. They are here to help and the support from Uefa is welcomed by the FAI.”

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy added: “The terms of reference of the Governance Review Group confirm that the views of Uefa are a key constituent and their input will be of real significance as the Group works towards putting forward recommendations for a new structure.

“This visit to Dublin by Uefa is a significant show of support to the work being carried out by the Group and we look forward to a productive meeting with them and a strong working relationship going forward.”

