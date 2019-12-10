This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI 'unable to accept' Oireachtas invitation

The association say they want to prioritise ‘the refinancing package that will guarantee the future of the FAI and safeguard jobs’.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 10:47 AM
16 minutes ago 2,709 Views 9 Comments
File pic.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland say they are “unable to accept” an invitation to appear before an Oireachtas Committee on Wednesday.

A statement from the association says they want to focus on “the refinancing package that will guarantee the future of the FAI and safeguard jobs” for now, meaning they won’t have time to attend the hearing this week.

The association added that they would be happy to appear before the Committee at a future date.

The statement in full reads: “The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has this morning informed the Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport that it is unable to accept an invitation to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, December 11th.

The focus of the Board at this moment in time remains the refinancing package that will guarantee the future of the FAI and safeguard jobs, as well as the appointment of an Independent Chairperson and Independent Directors.

“As key Board members and senior executive staff are required at meetings vital to the financial restructuring and the appointment of an Independent Chairperson, it is not possible for the FAI to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on this occasion.

“The Board remains committed to appearing before the Committee on a date when the appropriate representatives are available.”

