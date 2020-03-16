This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI officials vote 'strongly in favour' of €50 million rescue deal

FAI chairperson Roy Barrett welcomed the news as ‘a major step forward for our game’.

By Niall Kelly Monday 16 Mar 2020, 7:32 PM
Rescue package: FAI HQ in Abbottstown.
Image: ©INPHO
Rescue package: FAI HQ in Abbottstown.
Rescue package: FAI HQ in Abbottstown.
Image: ©INPHO

SENIOR FAI OFFICIALS have voted to accept the terms of a €5o million rescue deal for Irish football.

The 79 members of the FAI Council had been due to meet today in the Castleknock Hotel to approve the terms of the financial restructuring, but instead voted by email in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

All of the votes received were in favour of the proposal, with FAI chairperson Roy Barrett welcoming the news as “a major step forward for our game”.

“The Senior Council of the Football Association of Ireland today voted strongly in favour of accepting a new funding proposal as proposed by the Board of the FAI,” an FAI statement said.

“The vote was taken by email in light of the current Covid-19 crisis, with the votes collated and counted independently by Grant Thornton. All votes taken were in favour of accepting the proposal.”

Barrett said: “The vote today in favour of new borrowing terms for the FAI with our Bank represents the completion of phase one of the rescue plan for the Association and is a major step forward for our game.

“With our new banking facilities ratified by Senior Council, we can now progress with Sport Ireland to the reinstatement of government funding and the enactment of a new constitution that meets the needs of all stakeholders and supports the positive development of the game in Ireland.”

