Cork City and Athlone Town cruise into Cup quarter-finals

Emily Corbet netted a hat-trick for Athlone away to FAI Intermediate Cup finalists Whitehall Rangers.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Jul 2022, 5:57 PM
A view of Turner's Cross.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CORK CITY PROGRESSED to the next round of the FAI Women’s Cup with a 7-0 victory over non-league Donegal side Bonagee United at Turner’s Cross.

Goals by Lauren Singleton, Christina Dring, Aoibhin Donnelly, Chloe Atkinson, Eva Mangan, Zara Foley and Laura Shine, the latter of whom also saw a penalty saved by Bonagee ‘keeper Niamh Mailey, were more than enough for Danny Murphy’s side to advance on Leeside.

Athlone Town were also 7-0 winners, Emily Corbet notching a hat-trick against Whitehall Rangers.

Roisin Molloy, Gillian Keenan, Kellie Brennan & substitute Kayleigh Shine also netted against the FAI Intermediate Cup finalists to book Athlone’s place in the last eight.

Whitehall Rangers, meanwhile, have the Intermediate cup final to prepare for in the coming weeks.

