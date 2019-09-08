Holders safely through as FAI Women's Cup semi-final line-up is complete

WEXFORD YOUTHS REMAIN on track for a successful defence of the FAI Women’s Cup after easing to victory in today’s quarter-final against DWSL Premier League outfit TEK United.

Shelbourne, Galway and last year’s runners-up Peamount United will also be in the hat for the semi-final draw following their respective victories this afternoon.

Wexford were 3-0 up at half-time in Stradbrook thanks to goals from Edel Kennedy, Rianna Jarrett and Lauren Kelly.

Aisling Frawley increased the holders’ lead in the second half, before Shauna Peare headed home a consolation goal for the Dublin side.

Peamount had a five-goal cushion at the midway point of their clash with Limerick at Markets Field. Naima Chemaou, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, Louise Corrigan, Claire Walsh and Aine O’Gorman were all on target for the visitors, with Cara Griffin pulling a goal back in a 5-1 defeat for Limerick.

Shelbourne came from behind to advance at the expense of 2017 winners Cork City, who went 2-1 up through goals from Christina Dring and Eabha O’Mahony after Rebecca Cooke had given Shels an early lead at Bishopstown.

Alex Kavanagh brought Shels back on level terms before the break, and they snatched the victory in the 64th minute thanks to Jess Gargan, who made her competitive senior debut for Ireland in Tuesday night’s victory against Montenegro.

At Eamon Deacy Park, McKenna Doyle scored the only goal of the game to send Galway through to the semi-finals at the expense of DLR Waves.

FAI Women’s Cup quarter-finals

Cork City 2-3 Shelbourne

Galway 1-0 DLR Waves

Limerick 1-5 Peamount United

TEK United 1-4 Wexford Youths

