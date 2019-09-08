This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Holders safely through as FAI Women's Cup semi-final line-up is complete

Wexford Youths, Peamount United, Galway and Shelbourne have all advanced to the last four.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 9:50 PM
FAI Women's Cup holders Wexford Youths pictured before the 2018 final against Peamount United.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WEXFORD YOUTHS REMAIN on track for a successful defence of the FAI Women’s Cup after easing to victory in today’s quarter-final against DWSL Premier League outfit TEK United.

Shelbourne, Galway and last year’s runners-up Peamount United will also be in the hat for the semi-final draw following their respective victories this afternoon.

Wexford were 3-0 up at half-time in Stradbrook thanks to goals from Edel Kennedy, Rianna Jarrett and Lauren Kelly.

Aisling Frawley increased the holders’ lead in the second half, before Shauna Peare headed home a consolation goal for the Dublin side.

Peamount had a five-goal cushion at the midway point of their clash with Limerick at Markets Field. Naima Chemaou, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, Louise Corrigan, Claire Walsh and Aine O’Gorman were all on target for the visitors, with Cara Griffin pulling a goal back in a 5-1 defeat for Limerick.

Shelbourne came from behind to advance at the expense of 2017 winners Cork City, who went 2-1 up through goals from Christina Dring and Eabha O’Mahony after Rebecca Cooke had given Shels an early lead at Bishopstown.

Alex Kavanagh brought Shels back on level terms before the break, and they snatched the victory in the 64th minute thanks to Jess Gargan, who made her competitive senior debut for Ireland in Tuesday night’s victory against Montenegro.

At Eamon Deacy Park, McKenna Doyle scored the only goal of the game to send Galway through to the semi-finals at the expense of DLR Waves.

FAI Women’s Cup quarter-finals

Cork City 2-3 Shelbourne
Galway 1-0 DLR Waves
Limerick 1-5 Peamount United
TEK United 1-4 Wexford Youths

