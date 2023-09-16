Holders Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers and Athlone Town into FAI Cup semi-finals

SHELBOURNE KEPT THEIR FAI Women’s Cup title defence on track with a come-from-behind win over DLR Waves, while Sligo Rovers and Athlone Town also advanced to the semi-finals.

2022 finalists Athlone prevailed after a dramatic penalty shootout against league leaders and 2020 champions Peamount United.

Fresh from their Champions League adventure, Shels rallied to win 2-1 at Tolka Park this afternoon. Freya Roche put the visitors in the lead after just eight minutes, but Megan Smyth-Lynch levelled matters shortly before the half-hour mark.

DLR’s Michelle Doonan missed a penalty on the stroke of half time, but Noel King’s side eventually made their dominance felt on the scoreboard when Morgan Rees grabbed the winner in the 65th minute.

Advertisement

Super goal from Morgan Rees to send @shelsfc through to the Sports Direct Women's FAI Cup Semi-Finals!#FAICup | #SHEDLR pic.twitter.com/EXCYZWGOc6 — FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 16, 2023

Across the city, Sligo claimed a famous away win at Dalymount Park. The Bit O’Red beat Bohemians 1-0, with Jodie Loughrey and Emma Hansberry combining for the decisive 77th-minute winner.

It was a case of third time lucky for Steve Feeney’s side, who had fallen to two defeats to Bohs in a difficult season thus far. This will come as a huge confidence booster for the Westerners.

Nothing but a shootout could separate Athlone and Peamount — and last year’s finalists progressed after a dramatic 3-2 showdown from 12 yards.

Deadlocked at 0-0 after 120 minutes at Athlone Town Stadium, Peas started brightest in the shootout with Niamh Reid Burke pulling off two big saves. But Athlone shot-stopper Katie Keane proved the hero as she denied Chloe Moloney in sudden death.

Cork City and Shamrock Rovers face off in the last quarter-final tomorrow, with a venue switch confirmed earlier: Munster FA’s decision to close Turner’s Cross for pitch maintenance means the fixture is moved to Bishopstown Stadium. Kick-off is 2pm.

Further afield, Ireland international Amber Barrett was on target once again in Belgium.

The Donegal striker slotted home in the 31st minute of Standard Liege’s 2-1 win over RSC Anderlecht in De Clasico. Claire O’Riordan also featured for Standard, who sit second behind Oud-Heverlee Leuven on goal difference after four games.

Both players are in Eileen Gleeson’s squad for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Northern Ireland and Hungary.