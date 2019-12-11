This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fainga’a adds to Connacht's injury woes as flanker to miss Gloucester and Munster games

Head coach Andy Friend will also be without Tiernan O’Halloran and Kieran Marmion for the games.

By Declan Rooney Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 762 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4926301
Connacht’s Colby Fainga'a sustained the injury against Gloucester last weekend.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Connacht’s Colby Fainga'a sustained the injury against Gloucester last weekend.
Connacht’s Colby Fainga'a sustained the injury against Gloucester last weekend.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

A KNEE LIGAMENT injury means Connacht will have to plan without their player of the year Colby Fainga’a for this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Gloucester and next week’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro derby against Munster.

Former Brumbies and Rebels openside flanker, Fainga’a (28), has once again been one of Connacht’s in-form players, but he sustained a repeat of a medical ligament injury in the early stages of the province’s European defeat to Gloucester at Kingsholm last weekend.

That loss was Connacht’s second in the competition, which means they cannot afford any slip-ups in their remaining games to have any chance of making the knock-out stages, and they must get back to winning ways without their combative back-rower.

“He is probably not as bad as we first thought, which is good. But he is certainly not available for this week and a doubt for next week too,” said head coach Andy Friend.

“It’s an MCL [medial collateral ligament] again. It is the same injury he did last time. He is a quick healer, but he is not available this week anyway.

“He took up where he left off last year, he was brilliant last year and has been very very consistent this year for us.”

Friend will certainly be without Tiernan O’Halloran (leg) and Kieran Marmion (back) for those two pre-Christmas games too, although he said the majority of his injured players are returning ahead of schedule. 

Matt Healy was a late withdrawal last week due to a quad injury, and he will return along with Tom Farrell, Darragh Leader, Stephen Fitzgerald and Paddy McAllister some time around the new year.

“Our medical staff and our athletic performance staff have been brilliant, they really have. The speed at which they are getting these men back, virtually every player we are seeing two or three weeks off their original return to play date.

“Tiernan was meant to be in the new year so we’re hoping that might be a little bit earlier. Kieran, we were possibly looking and thinking about having him back for Munster, but we think that’s going to be a stretch now too.

“Tiernan’s one is probably easier to predict and he’s flying at the moment so he’s looking really really good. Kieran’s one is virtually a day by day. It is improving but probably not at the rate we wanted to.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie