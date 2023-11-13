Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Paul Townend aboard Gaelic Warrior in April.
storm debi

Gaelic Warrior's chasing debut on hold as heavy rain forces Fairyhouse cancellation

Tuesday’s racing has been called off due to a waterlogged course.
1 hour ago

THE CHASING DEBUT of of the exciting Gaelic Warrior has been put on temporary hold with the meeting at Fairyhouse on Tuesday called off due to waterlogging.

Willie Mullins had chosen the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase CLG Beginners Chase as the starting point for Gaelic Warrior’s new discipline but torrential rain overnight has left the course unraceable.

Brendan Sheridan, clerk of the course at Fairyhouse said: “Following 20mm of rain overnight, which was more rain than was originally forecast for Fairyhouse, the track is now unfit for racing and the fixture scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled.

“We needed the rainfall to come up short of what was forecast but unfortunately we got slightly more and the track will not be raceable in time for tomorrow due to that volume of rain on ground that was already soft, heavy in places.

“We will liaise with Horse Racing Ireland about the possibility of rescheduling the fixture.”

The meeting at Carlisle on Monday was also abandoned as Storm Debi begins to take its toll on sporting fixtures.

Uttoxeter, which has been unable to stage any racing since October 8, is hoping to stage an all-hurdle card on Saturday after an inspection of its chase track concluded that the two races over fences would be unable to take place.

An inspection will be held at 2pm on Monday to assess the situation at Bangor ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with areas of standing water on the track.

Press Association
