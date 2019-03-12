This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Falcao declares ambition to emulate Jordan with career in pro baseball

The Monaco striker has a retirement plan in place.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 2:13 PM
Falcao, playing for Monaco last month.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Falcao, playing for Monaco last month.
Image: Imago/PA Images

RADAMEL FALCAO HAS set his sights on emulating NBA great Michael Jordan by playing baseball when he retires from football.

The 33-year-old is approaching the latter stages of a career that has seen him win league titles in Argentina, Portugal and France as well as the Copa del Rey, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup while at Atletico Madrid.

However, the Monaco striker is keen to reignite his passion for baseball and follow in the footsteps of basketball legend Jordan, who retired in October 1993 and played in the minor leagues until his return to the Chicago Bulls in March 1995.

In an interview with France Football, Falcao said: “I love baseball. When I was little, in Venezuela, where I grew up, it was the sport I played, at a very good level.

“I often talk about it with my wife. I think when I finish my football career, I’ll start one as a professional baseball player.

“Like Jordan, even if he was a basketball player and did not get to play in the big leagues, at the highest level. I want to be the first to succeed!”

