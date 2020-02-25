This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘A win over England isn't going to define our championship’

Wales back-rower Taulupe Faletau maintains his country has loftier ambitions than to simply get one over the old enemy.

By Garry Doyle Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 1:31 PM
41 minutes ago 733 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5020945
Taulupe Faletau has been disappointed by Wales' campaign.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Taulupe Faletau has been disappointed by Wales' campaign.
Taulupe Faletau has been disappointed by Wales' campaign.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TAULUPE FALETAU INSISTS a Welsh win over England won’t rescue their season.

The Welsh No8 is still smarting from the back-to-back losses to Ireland and France, which effectively killed their chances of retaining the championship.

England are next – a match-up that Eddie Jones described on Sunday “as always the biggest game there has ever been”. While it’s an old rivalry, even a victory at Twickenham – five years since they last beat them away in a competitive fixture – would make the campaign look better.

“A win over England isn’t going to define our championship – as a group of players we are better than that,” Faletua said.

“Winning the championship would have been good, but that is probably too far-fetched now. Losing to France was a disappointing result for us. The French were physical, as we expected.

“We can take positives out of it, we are still building, and hopefully we can put a better performance in next time round.

“It is very frustrating not getting over the line, and we definitely feel we could have won those last two games. It just wasn’t to be.

“We’ve got England next up, and I don’t think we are going to need any motivation going into that game.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie