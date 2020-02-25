TAULUPE FALETAU INSISTS a Welsh win over England won’t rescue their season.

The Welsh No8 is still smarting from the back-to-back losses to Ireland and France, which effectively killed their chances of retaining the championship.

England are next – a match-up that Eddie Jones described on Sunday “as always the biggest game there has ever been”. While it’s an old rivalry, even a victory at Twickenham – five years since they last beat them away in a competitive fixture – would make the campaign look better.

“A win over England isn’t going to define our championship – as a group of players we are better than that,” Faletua said.

“Winning the championship would have been good, but that is probably too far-fetched now. Losing to France was a disappointing result for us. The French were physical, as we expected.

“We can take positives out of it, we are still building, and hopefully we can put a better performance in next time round.

“It is very frustrating not getting over the line, and we definitely feel we could have won those last two games. It just wasn’t to be.

“We’ve got England next up, and I don’t think we are going to need any motivation going into that game.”