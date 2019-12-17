Fallon Sherrock becomes first woman to win match at PDC World Darts Championship

SHERROCK MAKES HISTORY.



Fallon Sherrock has become the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship.



FALLON SHERROCK HAS made darts history at an ecstatic Alexandra Palace, becoming the first-ever woman to win a match at the PDC World Championships as she edged out Ted Evetts 3-2.

The 25-year-old hit six 180s and landed a 91.12 average on her way to victory, the final blow a double 18 which nearly took the roof off the famed arena.

“I’m speechless,” said an emotional Sherrock on stage following her momentous victory. “I don’t know what to say.

I’ve made a great achievement for ladies’ darts. I’ve proved that women can play the men, and can beat them. I’m over the moon. I can’t believe it!

In the opening game of the fifth set, the BDO women’s No.4 broke with a double seven after Evetts had missed double 10. Her breakthrough followed a highly entertaining fourth stanza in which Sherrock missed a set dart but recovered to win it with a 165 setup and double-18 checkout.

Evetts took the first set with a 13-dart break in the fourth game, but Sherrock repeated that particular fight as the second set got under way.

Six perfect darts saw her hold her throw, and a checkout 80 by Sherrock levelled proceedings.

Sherrock took charge of the third set with a 100 checkout but missed four set darts while leading 2-1, allowing Evetts to recover and retake the lead.

The Buckinghamshire woman hadn’t missed her chance, however, and rallied to seal a slice of history.