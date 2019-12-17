This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -2 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fallon Sherrock becomes first woman to win match at PDC World Darts Championship

The BDO women’s No.4 beat Ted Evetts 3-2 and nearly took the roof off Alexandra Palace.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 11:05 PM
53 minutes ago 7,671 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4938822

FALLON SHERROCK HAS made darts history at an ecstatic Alexandra Palace, becoming the first-ever woman to win a match at the PDC World Championships as she edged out Ted Evetts 3-2.

The 25-year-old hit six 180s and landed a 91.12 average on her way to victory, the final blow a double 18 which nearly took the roof off the famed arena.

“I’m speechless,” said an emotional Sherrock on stage following her momentous victory. “I don’t know what to say.

I’ve made a great achievement for ladies’ darts. I’ve proved that women can play the men, and can beat them. I’m over the moon. I can’t believe it!

In the opening game of the fifth set, the BDO women’s No.4 broke with a double seven after Evetts had missed double 10. Her breakthrough followed a highly entertaining fourth stanza in which Sherrock missed a set dart but recovered to win it with a 165 setup and double-18 checkout.

Evetts took the first set with a 13-dart break in the fourth game, but Sherrock repeated that particular fight as the second set got under way.

Six perfect darts saw her hold her throw, and a checkout 80 by Sherrock levelled proceedings.

Sherrock took charge of the third set with a 100 checkout but missed four set darts while leading 2-1, allowing Evetts to recover and retake the lead.

The Buckinghamshire woman hadn’t missed her chance, however, and rallied to seal a slice of history.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie