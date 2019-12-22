This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
History-maker Sherrock takes out the 11th seed to march on at Ally Pally

Fallon Sherrock says she has shown that women can beat anyone in darts after her stunning 3-1 victory.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 8:41 AM
38 minutes ago 1,613 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4945168
Fallon Sherrock celebrates her victory.
FALLON SHERROCK’S INCREDIBLE form at the PDC World Championship continued as she knocked out world number 11 Mensur Suljovic in the second round.

Sherrock made history on Tuesday when she defeated Ted Evetts — becoming the first woman to win a match at the tournament — and she displayed unerring finishing in front of a raucous Alexandra Palace crowd to beat Suljovic 3-1 last night.

Her victory was sealed with a bullseye, capping off another extraordinary performance from the history-making Englishwoman.

“I’ve proved women can beat anyone. I’ve beaten two of the best players in the world,” a jubilant Sherrock told Sky Sports. “If that doesn’t say women can play darts then I don’t know what can.”

Matters looked rather bleak for Sherrock when she fell two legs behind in the first set, but – buoyed on by a supportive crowd – the 25-year-old battled back, checking out at 131 to take the fourth leg and throw for the first set, which she sealed with a 180 followed by a composed 81.

Sherrock made it five legs on the spin to take a 2-0 lead in set two, yet Suljovic dragged himself back into the contest, winning three legs on the spin to level proceedings.

But a check-out from 56 and two successive maximums lifted Sherrock and kept her nerve to restore her lead.

Suljovic had the chance to take the advantage in the fourth set, only to miss a crucial dart. Sherrock duly capitalised, hitting 18 twice before arrowing a throw into the bull to claim an outstanding triumph.

“I can’t believe it, I think I’ve just taken out a seed, I don’t know, I’m speechless,” she said.

“I definitely think my finishing was spot on. With everything that’s been going on in the past couple of days, I’ve just been focusing on my finishing. 

“I’m still waiting for it all to sink in. I don’t even know how I’m going to sleep tonight, with my adrenaline. I can’t believe it.”

