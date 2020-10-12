BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 12 October 2020
Another possible false positive in Stephen Kenny's Ireland camp, FAI say

The player was tested by Uefa ahead of the Finland game.

By Adrian Russell Monday 12 Oct 2020, 7:54 PM
The FAI have informed the HSE of the news.
Image: ©INPHO
Image: ©INPHO

AN UNNAMED MEMBER of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad has returned a negative result from a second Covid-19 test this evening, hours after a first test came up positive. 

This morning’s positive result came from a Uefa test, undertaken yesterday evening. 

The FAI organised a second procedure, which brought the negative outcome this afternoon, ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League clash against Finland. 

“The player will now be retested as soon as possible before the team’s flight to Finland on Tuesday morning,” an FAI statement reads. “The HSE and Uefa have been informed of this result.” 

This latest development comes after news that the FAI staff member who tested positive for Covid-19 the night before the play-off semi-final against Slovakia last week, also later returned a negative result. That staffer’s initial positive result meant Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah — who were deemed close contacts — missed out on the game in Bratislava. Both players have now rejoined the squad.  

“This negative result following a positive has been reported to Uefa and the HSE and we are in communication with both Uefa and the HSE regarding the player’s availability for the Finland game,” Interim FAI CEO, Gary Owens said of this evening’s news.  

