Alamy Stock Photo Police officers with dogs as flares are set off outside the stadium.
Trouble

Away fans prevented from entering Villa Park after pre-match violence

Three police have been injured but the game will start on time.
1 hour ago

POLICE HAVE been injured after violence from Legia Warsaw fans ahead of their game at Aston Villa.

Missiles were thrown at police as the visiting fans were held in the coach park near Villa Park, before they were due to enter for the Europa Conference League game on Thursday.

Three police have been injured but the game will start on time, although no Legia fans have been allowed into the stadium ahead of kick-off.

A Birmingham Police statement on X, formerly Twitter, read: “We’re currently unable to allow away fans into Villa Park following disorder outside the stadium which has seen missiles thrown at officers.

“Three officers have already been injured & a significant policing operation continues. Please avoid Witton Lane where possible.”

Press Association
