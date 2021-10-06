Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 6 October 2021
Advertisement

England's most-capped international the first player inducted into WSL Hall of Fame

Fara Williams won 172 caps for England, and retired earlier this year after a glittering career that spanned more than 20 years.

By Press Association Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 10:13 AM
34 minutes ago 321 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5566557
Fara Williams (file pic).
Image: PA
Fara Williams (file pic).
Fara Williams (file pic).
Image: PA

ENGLAND’S MOST-CAPPED INTERNATIONAL Fara Williams has become the first player to be inducted into the Women’s Super League [WSL] Hall of Fame.

The Football Association has announced that the 37-year-old has been recognised for her achievements in the competition and impact in the women’s game overall.

Williams, who earned 172 England caps, retired earlier this year after a glittering career that spanned more than 20 years.

The midfielder won two WSL titles during her time at Liverpool and also played in the league for Everton, Arsenal and Reading. Other achievements included winning two Women’s Premier League Cups and two FA Women’s Cup, while she also played at four European Championships and three World Cups.

“Induction into the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Hall of Fame is the highest individual honour offered by the league and I’m delighted that Fara is our first inductee,” said Kelly Simmons, chair of the hall of fame panel.

“She’s one of those players that can do something special when you least expect it, and because of that, as well as having been an ever present in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League prior to her retirement, the panel was unanimous in her being inducted.”

Three more players are due to be inducted over the course of Wednesday and Thursday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie