Norwich City boss explains why he has limited Adam Idah's involvement

The 19-year-old Irish striker has had to be content with substitute appearances for the Canaries.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 2:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,913 Views 2 Comments
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with striker Adam Idah after Tuesday's defeat to Watford.
Image: Matt Dunham
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with striker Adam Idah after Tuesday's defeat to Watford.
Image: Matt Dunham

DANIEL FARKE HAS outlined his approach with youngster Adam Idah, insisting that it’s still too early in his career to overburden the 19-year-old Irish striker with expectation.

Despite calls from Norwich City supporters for Idah to be entrusted with a more prominent role in the club’s battle against relegation, manager Farke has restricted him to substitute appearances.

The Corkman came off the bench for a Premier League game for the eighth time this season on Tuesday, playing the final 14 minutes as a 2-1 loss at Watford pushed the Canaries closer to a return to the Championship.

After scoring a hat-trick in an FA Cup win over Preston North End, he made his only Premier League start to date in a comprehensive defeat to Manchester United in January.

“Adam is a great guy,” Farke said, as reported by the Eastern Daily Press. “At this age he is already there in the matchday squad and getting minutes. I don’t see any other club where he would have gotten this at Premier League level.

“He is still a work in progress and he has to improve in many parts of the game, in his endurance and his ability to link the play. But he improves day by day and I am never scared to play young players.

“I can still remember after Adam scored at Preston I was hearing he will help us stay in this league. Then he starts at Manchester United in the next game and we lose 4-0 and he was seen as too lightweight and maybe in a few years he will be ready. I won’t go over the moon or be too critical.

“Let’s take some responsibility off the young lads if we can. They have to carry us with their performances but they should not be responsible for carrying the spirit of the team as well – not in the greatest league in the world.”

adam-idah-celebrates-scoring-a-goal Idah has starred for the Republic of Ireland at U21 level. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Idah has come close to scoring late equalisers in both of his side’s last two fixtures. After seeing a stoppage-time header hit the post against Brighton last Saturday, the Ireland U21 international was unable to get a stronger touch on a close-range effort against Watford when an 85th-minute Jamal Lewis cross was flicked towards the back post by Josip Drmic.

The sides were level at 1-1 at half-time but Danny Welbeck gave Watford’s survival hopes a big boost with a spectacular overhead kick that won the game for the hosts.

Farke added: “He [Idah] will have a bright future if he keeps working hard but you can’t expect the same right now as an experienced international like Welbeck. This is the difference in terms of experience and quality.

“These experiences will be important for Adam in his career to play at the top level and one day we hope he can score a bicycle kick like that.

“When I compare Welbeck’s goal, a bicycle kick that goes in the top corner from 12 yards, with the chance for Adam, a 19-year-old in his first appearances, and he must score from two yards out. But you can’t accuse this lad. We cannot put too much weight on the shoulders of a teenager.”

