Farrell and O'Donoghue released from Ireland duty as Munster reveal more surgery for Carbery

Joey Carbery is to go under the knife again.

Joey Carbery is to go under the knife again.

MUNSTER HAVE REVEALED that Joey Carbery is to have surgery to address an ankle issue while he continues his recovery from a separate injury that has sidelined the out-half since 3 January.

After undergoing an operation on the damaged wrist ligaments he sustained in the defeat to Ulster, Carbery was already facing a lay-off of between three and four months.

As that period of rehabilitation continues, he will now also go under the knife in an effort to resolve an ankle problem. Munster haven’t confirmed whether this will extend the 24-year-old’s absence.

“While rehabbing from his current wrist injury, Joey Carbery attended an ankle specialist last week who advised a further surgery,” reads an injury bulletin issued this afternoon by the province. “As Carbery is already undergoing rehabilitation for a wrist injury, it was decided to go ahead with the elective procedure on his ankle.”

Carbery has played just twice for Munster this season due the ankle injury he returned with following the World Cup. He made three appearances for Ireland during the tournament in Japan, having originally suffered the injury in the warm-up game against Italy in August.

Meanwhile, Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue are both set to be available for Munster’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Scarlets at Thomond Park on Saturday [KO, 5.00pm]. With no Six Nations action this weekend, the pair have been released from the Ireland camp.

Niall Scannell and Shane Daly have both undergone scans. A leg injury forced Scannell off after 20 minutes of Friday’s win against Zebre, while Daly had to be withdrawn from the team before kick-off as a result of tightness in his hip.

Craig Casey was replaced in the second half of the 28-0 victory in Italy due to a hand injury. However, an x-ray has shown that there was no fracture, which allowed the scrum-half to return to training yesterday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!