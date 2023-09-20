Farrell expected to name tried-and-trusted side against Springboks

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell is expected to name a tried-and-trusted team for Saturday’s World Cup Pool B clash with South Africa in Paris [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ].

Farrell’s success with Ireland has been built on the cohesion of his side and he is therefore set to name a familiar-looking team that carries the momentum of 15 consecutive wins into this game against the Springboks.

The first-choice back three of James Lowe, Mack Hansen, and Hugo Keenan are likely to continue after starting together in last weekend’s win over Tonga, while the midfield pairing of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose is also set to go again.

Johnny Sexton will captain the side from out-half, with Jamison Gibson-Park expected to return at scrum-half after sitting out the Tonga match.

Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong are in line to start in the front row, while James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are favourites to continue in the second row, which would mean Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris forming the back row.

Ireland’s bench selection will be interesting, although assistant coach Simon Easterby indicated earlier today that they won’t be tempted to name a 6/2 split of forwards and backs to counter the Springboks’ decision to go with a 7/1 bench.

Dave Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham are set to be the back-up props, while hooker Dan Sheehan has returned to training after a foot injury to come into the selection mix. If he’s fully fit, it will be hard to leave him out even if Rob Herring has been in excellent form.

Second row Iain Henderson would offer huge experience and lineout calling ability off the bench. With Jack Conan having been ruled out with injury, the other forwards bench slot is set to go to either lock/flanker Ryan Baird or second row Joe McCarthy.

Conor Murray is expected to be the bench scrum-half, while Jack Crowley could pip Ross Byrne for the back-up out-half spot and Robbie Henshaw is in line to wear the number 23 shirt.

Ireland are due to officially announce their matchday 23 around 2pm Irish time tomorrow.