Farrell backs Italians after they refuse to throw in the towel

IRELAND COACH ANDY Farrell was quick to dish out the praise to Italy after they managed to avoid a complete catastrophe in today’s bizarre Six Nations encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

A flaw in the game’s laws saw Italy reduced to 13 men rather than 14 when their replacement hooker, Epalahame Faiva, was red-carded for a high tackle on Dan Sheehan.

As the starting hooker, Gianmarco Lucchesi, had suffered a suspected broken arm, Italy could not contest scrums. The game’s law thereby insists upon another player being replaced – a rule that was brought into operation to prevent front-row players faking injury in games where they were being out-scrummaged.

Clearly, this flaw will now need to be corrected after today’s game descended into farce.

“It was a strange old game,” Farrell admitted, “with Italy going down to 13 men and then to 12 men (for the final eight minutes).

“I thought we were inconsistent and sloppy at times.

“The lads are a little bit flat in the dressing room in reaction to that result.

“But you look at the scoreboard, 57-6, we got out of it what we wanted. Still, there is plenty to ponder on.”

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Asked if he wanted to see a more competitive game, Farrell replied: “It is weird, a strange old situation, as strange for us as it was for them. We know why the law came in; there was a game that went on for over 100 minutes. As a sport, we changed the rule to prevent that happening again and I suppose it takes a game like today’s for us to have another look at it properly.

“Let’s face it, the game went stale today. They slowed the game down as they had to.

“I thought they were incredibly brave. When it was 15 against 15 they were really good; when they went down to 13 men, they were abrasive in defence, they put us under huge pressure, and some of our skills were not good enough. They were really tough at the breakdown so they gave us plenty to ponder on.”

Still there were positives for the Ireland coach.

“There were plenty of stand-outs; Josh (van der Flier) motors on, doesn’t he? And Mikey Lowry (above) got his two tries on his debut.

“He could have got his third but it says a lot about him that he gave a pass out instead to James (Lowe) when he had the opportunity to score a hat-trick.

“Caelan (Doris) had good bits as well.”

Next up for Ireland is England at Twickenham in two weeks time. “It is a game for us to stay in the competition. If we want to be contenders (for the Six Nations title) going into the last week, we have to go there and win.”