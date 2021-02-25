BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 25 February 2021
Advertisement

Tributes paid after father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker dies in Brazil

Reports in Brazil say that 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 9:20 AM
17 minutes ago 648 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5364715

BRAZILIAN CLUB Fluminense have expressed their condolences following the death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Reports in Brazil say that 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul.

Liverpool have yet to comment. Fluminense said on Twitter: “Fluminense Football Club deeply regret the passing of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all strength to his friends and family.”

Alisson’s brother Muriel, 34, is a goalkeeper at Fluminense.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie