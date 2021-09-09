Darragh and Peter Canavan on verge of joining illustrious crew of father-son All-Ireland winners

IF TYRONE WERE to lift the Sam Maguire on Saturday evening, Darragh Canavan would follow in his father Peter’s footsteps by winning the big prize.

The younger Canavan made the breakthrough at senior level under Mickey Harte and after suffering a bad ankle injury during the league, he’s featured off the bench in championship victories over Monaghan and Kerry.

He could well find himself marching in the All-Ireland final parade, but if he doesn’t start Canavan is certain to be introduced during the second period when the game is on the line.

An All-Ireland U17 winner with Tyrone in 2017, Canavan has been a rising star in Tyrone after a host of sparkling displays at underage level.

His famous last name always meant a degree of pressure would follow the Errigal Ciaran forward whenever he took to the field, but his creativity and scoring prowess speak for themselves.

Like his famous father before him, Darragh has upheld the family tradition in the Tyrone jersey as a gifted attacker. Peter led Tyrone to famous title wins in 2003 and 2005, with Darragh hopeful of adding the 2021 All-Ireland to the family’s trophy cabinet.

If Canavan were to emulate his father and land an All-Ireland senior medal, the pair would join a select crew of father-son combinations who’ve achieved the feat.

“I’d say Peter would probably play it down as best as he could, knowing his character!” remarks Colm Cavanagh, who played alongside Darragh near the end of his inter-county career.

“But it would be massive. Darragh is a phenomenal talent. A bit like (Cathal) McShane at the moment, they’re springing him off the bench to change the game for them. He was unlucky not to get the goal against Kerry.

“He is a huge player to be able to bring into games at that stage. I’m not sure they’ll be talking about it in the Canavan household but it would be a nice thing for him to do that. But I’d say they’ll just be all focused on the job at hand.”

Brogan brothers Bernard, Paul and Alan followed in father Bernard Snr's footsteps by lifting the Sam Maguire. Source: James Crombie

We’ve trawled through the GAA history books to come up with other father-son combinations that have claimed All-Ireland senior medals.

In terms of Ulster players, the Canavans stand to join Down giants Jim and James McCartan, plus Donegal’s Martin and Mark McHugh in accomplishing the feat.

Several other fathers and sons have achieved the distinction over the years. The first ones hold All-Ireland senior medals were Cork’s Paddy O’Keeffe and his son John, who enjoyed hurling success in 1893 and 1919 respectively.

Kerry have produced plenty of All-Ireland winners across the generations but the only father-son combination to have lifted the Sam Maguire as captains were John Joe Sheehy (1925 & 1930) and his son Seán Óg (1962).

Remarkably, the famous Donnellans of Galway and Larkins in Kilkenny achieved the feat across three generations. Mick Donnellan won a football All-Ireland in 1926, his sons John and Pat were part of the Tribesmen three-in-a-row winning team of the 1960s and John’s son Michael led Galway to glory in 1998 and 2001.

Meanwhile, Paddy Larkin was successful on the hurling front in 1932, his son Fan was a four-time Liam MacCarthy winner in the 1960s and 70s, while Phillip won three All-Irelands at the start of the 2000s.

Between Bernard Brogan Snr and his three sons Alan, Bernard and Paul, they’ve won 14 All-Ireland senior titles.

And perhaps the most interesting feat was achieved by Jackie Power and his son Ger. Jackie lined out with Limerick hurlers in the 1930s and 40s, winning three All-Irelands, before Ger won eight Celtic Crosses as part of the great Kerry ‘Golden Years’ side.

Football

Cork

Jimmy Kerrigan (1989, 90) & Paul (2010)

Donegal

Martin McHugh (1992) & Mark (2012)

Dublin

Bernard Brogan Snr (1974, 76, 77) & Alan (2011, 13, 15), Bernard (2011, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19) & Paul (2011)

John McCarthy (1974, 76, 77) & James (2011, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20)

Barney Rock (1983) & Dean (2013, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20)

Jackie Gilroy (1958, 63) & Pat (1995)

Down

Jim McCartan (1960, 61) & James (1991, 94)

Galway

John ‘Toll’ Dunne (1934, 38) & Cyril (1964, 65, 66)

Mick Donnellan (1925), & sons John and Pat (1964, 65, 66) & John’s son Michael (1998, 2001)

Meath

Jim Reilly (1954) & Brendan (1996)

Pat Reynolds (1967) & Paddy (1996, 99)

Kerry

John Joe Sheehy (1925 & 30) & sons Sean Óg, Paudie and Niall (1962)

Con Brosnan (1929, 30 31, 32) & Jim (1953, 55, 59)

Tim Kennelly (1975, 78, 79, 80, 81) & sons Noel (2000) and Tadhg (2009)

Sean Walsh (1978, 79, 80, 81, 84, 85, 86) & Tommy (2009)

Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran (1975, 78, 79, 80, 81, 84, 85, 86) & David (2009, 14)

Diarmuid O’Donoghue (1980, 81, 84) & James (2014)

Different counties

Des Ferguson with Dublin footballers (1958, 63) & Terry with Meath footballers (1986, 87)

Noel Curran with Meath footballers (1967) & Paul with Dublin footballers (1995)

Jackie Power with Limerick hurlers (1934, 36, 40), & Ger with Kerry footballers (1975, 78, 79, 80, 81, 84, 85, 86)

Hurling

Clare

David McInerney (2013) & Jim (1995)

Cork

Paddy O’Keeffe (1893) & John (1919)

Kilkenny

Richie Power (1982, 83) & sons Richie (2006, 07, 08, 09, 11, 12, 14, 15) & John (2014, 15)

Ollie Walsh (1956, 63, 67, 69) & son Michael (1992, 93)

Paddy Larkin (1932) & son Fan (1964, 1972, 1974, 1975 and 1979), & Fan’s son Philip (2000, 02 and 03)

Brian Cody (1975, 79, 82, 83) & Donnacha (2008)

Paddy Prendergast (1979 ,82, 83) & Shane (2015)

Offaly

Damian Martin (1981, 85) & Eunan (1998)

Tipperary

Gerry Doyle (1937, 45) & Jimmy (1958, 61, 62, 64, 65, 71)

Mickey ‘Rattler’ Burns (1945, 49, 50, 51, 52, 58) & Paul (1971)

Pat McGrath (1989) & Noel (2010, 16, 19) & John (2016, 19)

This is not a definitive list, rather a rough guide. What other father-son combinations have won All-Ireland senior medals in both codes? Let us know in the comments section.